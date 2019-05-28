Amarillo Zoo allowing families to ‘check out’ zoo pass from Amarillo Public Library

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Library and Amarillo Zoo are teaming up to allow families a free summer trip to the zoo.
The organizations are launching the Family Zoo Pass program, which will provide one family pass to the zoo at each Amarillo Public Library location. Families will be able to check the pass out like a library book at no cost.
Each pass is good for up to two adults and six children and can only be used once per family.
The pass program will begin following a Story Time launch party at the Amarillo Public Library Downtown location on May 29.
The event will include zoo animal viewing and will begin at 4:00 p.m.
