Amarillo student advances in Scripps National Spelling Bee

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An eighth grade student from Amarillo is advancing to the next round of the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee near Washington D.C. this week.
Over 560 students have taken the stage to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the National Harbor just outside of our nation’s capital this week.
Eighth grader Mehtan Rahman of Amarillo is advancing to the next round of the spelling bee after correctly spelling the word “cortege”.
Mehtan is involved in orchestra, MathCounts, Science Bowl, National Junior Honor Society and serves as the president of STUCO at his school.
Spelling isn’t Mehtan’s only skill; he plays the cello, reads books and can solve a Rubik’s cube anytime, anyplace, anywhere in under 30 seconds.
After graduating, Mehtan said his plan is to attend Yale University and then medical school to become a neurologist.
The first place winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee will win $50,000 and a trophy, a $2,500 cash prize and a reference library from Merriam-Webster, a trip to New York City to appear on Live with Kelly and Ryan, and a trip to Hollywood to be on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
