Amarillo man continues family tradition of serving in U.S. Navy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man is continuing a family tradition of serving in the United States Navy.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Lamberth says he wanted to carry on with a proud family tradition of serving in the Navy since both of his parents served in the Navy.
Two years later, he serves as an electronics technician aboard one of the Navy’s newest and most advanced amphibious ships in Sasebo, Japan.
As part of the U.S. 7th Fleet, Lamberth is patrolling one of the world’s busiest maritime regions.
Lamberth is a 2016 graduate of Tascosa High School. He credits some success in the Navy to lessons he learned in Amarillo.
“My father taught me a good work ethic because nothing was given to me,” said Lamberth. “I had to work hard for everything I got. I was taught to set a goal and I would strive to achieve it.”
Lamberth said he is proud of the work he is able to do in the Navy and is grateful for the people he works with.
