Amarillo College partners with online university to help make degrees more accessible

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Amarillo College is partnering with Western Governors University, an online non-profit university, to make it easier for AC graduates to pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree.
“So, we are so thrilled with this partnership with Western Governors University," said Wes Condray-Wright, the director of communications and marketing at Amarillo College. "It is a quality institution that provides an online degree for our students, so they will be able to complete their two-year associates here and then transfer to Western Governors but then stay here in the community and become an active role in the economic development of Amarillo.”
Although Amarillo College has partnered with other universities, this is its first online university program.
“This is just to allow another opportunity for students that are wanting to get their bachelors, can’t physically move, and this allows them to get it online,” said Ernesto Olmoa, the director of advising at Amarillo College.
AC will plan its programs according to WGU for a smooth transfer.
“But we have already built that platform where the transcripts that we know will transfer. The courses that we know will work towards that bachelor’s level. And so, it helps kind of like simplify that process,” said Olmoa.
AC says there are more benefits to following the AC to WGU pathway.
“There is also some tuition reimbursements and some scholarship opportunities, and so our goal is to map that out to allow students to finish with us and then transfer to this all online program. So, a lot of our students may not physically be able to go to universities, and this is a truly all online program so students can go to the next level and transfer,” said Olmoa.
The option to transfer to WGU will be offered to graduates in the Fall of 2019.
