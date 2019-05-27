Young Marines honoring fallen heroes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As local families honor fallen heroes, the Young Marines organization showed their respect by handing out 1,500 roses during the Llano Cemetery Memorial Day service.
“We are honoring the veterans and paying our respect to them,” said Young Marine David Butler.
The Young Marines program teaches kids discipline, respect, and how to be leaders. The program focuses on character building, leadership and promotes a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.
“They were here today to show honor and respect for those who have served and fallen," said Jeremy Neusch, the executive officer for the Young Marines of Amarillo. "They need to understand their history and where we come from. That all the men and women who have fought for us and continue fighting for us and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice that we as a country need to understand and know those people and know what they stand for.”
Young Marines is for kids between the ages of eight and 18 who are in good standing at school.
“Every week when we meet, our kids are going to learn basic military drills, they are going to learn survival skills," said John Cardenas, the unit commander of the Young Marines of Amarillo. "They will also learn about the history, not only the Marine Corps but all the individual branches of our armed services.”
The program allows kids to be leaders in the organization and help each other.
“We help little kids until they are 18, and we help them be a better person and to be more respectful and responsible and have self-discipline,” said Young Marine Autumn Javalera.
