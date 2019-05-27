Pleasant Memorial Day forecast

Severe weather has come to an end leaving us with a pleasant Memorial Day. Skies will be mostly sunny with temps in the mid 80′s. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. A stray storm or two maybe be possible in the far eastern parts of the viewing area late evening into the early overnight hours. We will see drier conditions Tuesday- Thursday with temps staying in the 70′s and 80′s. Rain and storm chances return Friday into the weekend.