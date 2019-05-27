13 people rescued from Canadian River

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police and the Potter County Sheriff’s Dept. were called around 10:40 p.m. Saturday regarding several people stranded in the Canadian River.
According to reports trucks were stranded in the middle of the river and people had fallen off their cars and into the water.
The APD Dive Team, firefighters and drone pilots were all called to search for people up and down the river.
Rescue efforts continued until 3 a.m. making sure everyone was out safely.
They want to remind everyone that river conditions are extremely dangerous with the recent storms.
