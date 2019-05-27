Pampa HS remembers fallen heroes with military memorial wall

“He is the father of my wife. He was a graduate of Pampa High School in 1950. He served in the Air Force and he was killed in 1960,” said Pampa resident Craig Jones. “It means the world to us that he’s recognized along with these other men here. It’s just an awesome thing that our kids will be able to learn the history of why this country is free and maybe they will be as grateful as we are for where we are today.”