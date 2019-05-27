Pampa HS remembers fallen heroes with military memorial wall

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Those who walked the halls and later fell in the line of duty are now preserved in memory on a wall at Pampa High School.
Forty-three plaques honor the men who attended the high school and then fought in World War II, Vietnam, the Korean War and the Cold War.
“It’s been up for a couple of weeks and we’ve had some great comments from our students and from our graduates and they’ve stopped and they recognize the sacrifice that was made,” said Pampa ISD school board member Luis Nava.
From finding info on Pampa's fallen heroes to creating a design for the wall, the memorial project was two years in the making and the project committee spent the last year raising money for it.
Community donations funded the wall, with a large part of those donations coming from local VFW Post 1657.
“The total financial cost was about $4,000,” said Nava. “We were real adamant that we would not take money from our students’ education for this project and the community really got behind it. And we were able to complete it on time and under budget.”
The school held a Memorial Day ceremony and invited members of the community to see the completed wall.
For some, it was an opportunity to honor old friends and loved ones.
“He is the father of my wife. He was a graduate of Pampa High School in 1950. He served in the Air Force and he was killed in 1960,” said Pampa resident Craig Jones. “It means the world to us that he’s recognized along with these other men here. It’s just an awesome thing that our kids will be able to learn the history of why this country is free and maybe they will be as grateful as we are for where we are today.”
Commander of Post 1657 Danny Martin said he went to school with two service members on the wall.
“I was at this school the day we buried two of them. And then the next year, I was in Vietnam,” he said. “It was a sad day and today is a sad day. Memorial Day is never a good day, but we want to memorialize all the men and women who died throughout the years for our freedom.”
