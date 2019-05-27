Honoring and remembering our heroes on Memorial Day

(CNN) - Memorial Day is a somber time to remember America’s fallen service members.
And in Washington, D.C., there is a long list of events honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
On Thursday, the Old Guard placed American flags on more than 228,000 grave sites at both Arlington National Cemetery and the Airman’s Home National Cemetery.
“I have friends and family that are buried here. It means a lot to know that I’m part of the unit that was able to honor them in the end,” 1st Sgt. John Walker from the 289th MP Company based in Fort Myer, Virginia said.
This year, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump sat an American flag at the headstone of Frank Buckles, the last known surviving American World War I Veteran, among others.
Friday, crowds gathered for a candlelight vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
And this year, the enormous motorcycle rally known as Rolling Thunder made its last ride Sunday.
This is where Hundreds of thousands of bikers from across the country rev their engines, to honor those killed in action and raise awareness for those service men and women who are still missing in action.
The veterans advocacy group has shaken the streets of Washington for 32 years. They say they will keep the tradition, just locally, holding smaller events across the country.
