1 dead after Sunday evening motorcycle wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after a motorcycle wreck on Sunday left one man dead.
Around 9:11 p.m., Amarillo police were called to Western Street and Hester Road on the reported accident,
Jon Edward Phillips, a 52-year-old Amarillo man, was riding his motorcycle southbound on Western.
A truck being driven by Page Dianna Ansaldo, a 19 year-old woman, turned southbound onto Western as well.
Phillips’ motorcycle hit the back on Ansaldo’s truck.
Phillips died of his injuries at the hospital.
An autopsy was ordered.
Ansaldo and her 19-year-old passenger were unharmed.
The wreck is being investigated by the Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.