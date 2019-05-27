Another Round of Severe Storms Possible SE

We have been very active lately and it looks like it could be another potentially active night for the SE Panhandle. The Eastern & SE Panhandle are under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather. All threats of severe weather including tornadoes are possible especially if supercells form. However this is a cap or break forecast meaning that it could go either way. Should the cap break then be prepared for an active severe weather night. Be sure to leave your NOAA Weather Radio on and keep it to NewsChannel10 for the latest.