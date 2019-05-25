FirstBank Southwest downtown branch open for business

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a yearlong project, a longtime Amarillo bank has officially opened the doors to its downtown location to customers.
This week, FirstBank Southwest opened up its downtown branch located on the ground floor of Amarillo’s tallest building, the FirstBank Southwest Tower, formerly known as the Chase Tower.
“This is a full-service bank. So, what we have here is all of our retail staff, but we also have our commercial lending department as well as wealth management," explains FirstBank Southwest Amarillo Market President Will Miller. “So, it has more than our normal branch, it’s a full service brand.”
The bank will offer a new concept for customers to get a different experience than what they are used to at other locations.
“Our concept is to have a more open and personal feel. If you walk in the door, we can greet you, we can take care of you and we can walk you to the place that you need to go to,” says FirstBank Southwest Banking Center manager Stacy Edwards. “Whether it’s cashing a check, opening a new account or closing your loan that you just applied for.”
The banks new concept is to promote a more customer-friendly environment for everyone’s needs.
“Our model is going to be a universal banker model. A traditional banking model has a teller lane, where tellers are behind and the personal bankers are in the offices for new accounts. Our bankers are trained to do both. It’s more customer friendly,” says Miller.
Firstbank Southwest has 10 full-time employees and plans to add a few more in the future. The bank has been in the Texas Panhandle for over 100 years and say they know how to take great care of customers and will continue to do so in their new location on 600 S. Tyler street.
