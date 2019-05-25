FIRST ALERT: Heavy storms are underway, areas under severe thunderstorm watch

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) Heavy thunderstorms have developed near the dryline in the western part of our area and the storms will track to the NE across most of our area through afternoon and early evening.
These storms will produce heavy rain and possibly flooding of low lying areas. There will also be a major risk of lightning for anyone in the path of these storms.
The stronger storms will likely produce hail which could be large and damaging. There is also a minor chance for a few tornadoes.
We encourage everyone to closely monitor weather developments and to be ready move to safe areas as storms threaten.
The threat for strong to severe storms will repeat Sunday with conditions favorable for active weather in the afternoon and evening.
Severe weather will be possible again Sunday, but conditions will become less active beginning Monday.
We have identified the set up as a First Alert situation, so we will be providing daily updates on which areas will most likely be affected along with specific impacts starting Thursday.
