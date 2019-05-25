APD Special Crimes searching for fugitive out of Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a fugitive out of Randall County.
Officials are looking for 24-year-old Matthew Dillon Jones, who has a warrant for bond surrender with the original charge of robbery out of Randall County.
Jones is described as five-foot-eight, 130 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his left shoulder that says ‘Baze’ and a tattoo on the right that says ‘PRP’.
Anyone with information on Jones’ location is asked to call the APD Special Crimes Unit at (806) 374-4400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously here.
Although Special Crimes is asking for assistance in finding Jones, it has not been confirmed whether he is wanted for questioning in connection to the homicide of Kenee Griffing.
