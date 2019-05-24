Texas Workforce Commission awards almost $275k to Frank Phillips College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students looking to further their production education could get a big boost at Frank Phillips College.
The Texas Workforce Commission announced Friday that it awarded $5.7 million in grants to colleges and school districts across the state, as part of their Jobs and Education for Texans program.
Of the millions, FPC received $274,761.
The TWC earmarked the funds to “help purchase and install equipment to provide 80 students with training in the occupation of production technician.”
According to a news release, the TWC awarded the money to ensure students studying in various fields would be able to train on the same equipment they would someday use in the job field.
