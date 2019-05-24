Street Volkswagen donates car to local Navy veteran

Street Volkswagen donates car to local Navy veteran
By Britt Snipes | May 24, 2019 at 3:22 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 5:45 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A local Navy veteran received a new car today, thanks to Street Volkswagen of Amarillo.

Street Volkswagen partnered with Family Support Services’ Veteran’s Resource Center to give Navy veteran Jerry Cook and his wife a 2002 Saturn SL during a ceremony on Friday morning.

“We know that we have no chance as being as successful as we are without the community," said Jon Luciano, general manager of Street Volkswagen. "The community stands behind us and that’s it. So. we know that we’ve got to do what we’ve got to give back and it’s just in our hearts. It’s all about a servants heart, being a part of it and loving back on your community.”

Luciano said the donation was possible by efforts from the Street Volkswagen staff.

Cook and his wife said the donation will help them get back on their feet and pursue higher education.

Special Memorial Day Weekend Giveaway

Today Street Volkswagen is proud to team up with Family Support Services’ Veteran Resource Center and give away a car to an Honorable Navy Veteran!

Posted by Street Volkswagen of Amarillo on Friday, May 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.