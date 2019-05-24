Street Volkswagen donates car to local Navy veteran

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A local Navy veteran received a new car today, thanks to Street Volkswagen of Amarillo.
Street Volkswagen partnered with Family Support Services’ Veteran’s Resource Center to give Navy veteran Jerry Cook and his wife a 2002 Saturn SL during a ceremony on Friday morning.
“We know that we have no chance as being as successful as we are without the community," said Jon Luciano, general manager of Street Volkswagen. "The community stands behind us and that’s it. So. we know that we’ve got to do what we’ve got to give back and it’s just in our hearts. It’s all about a servants heart, being a part of it and loving back on your community.”
Luciano said the donation was possible by efforts from the Street Volkswagen staff.
Cook and his wife said the donation will help them get back on their feet and pursue higher education.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.