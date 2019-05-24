Storm chances continue

A line of rain and storms continues to impact the eastern panhandle this morning. Areas of heavy rain, frequent lightning and even small hail will be possible. Dense fog will also impact parts of the viewing area this morning. Temps are starting off in the 40′s, 50′s and 60′s. We will warm into the upper 70′s low 80′s today. Severe storm chances return this evening in the southeastern panhandle. Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday.