Lingering Storms

It was a very busy night last night with widespread severe weather. We experienced large hail, severe winds but also several tornadoes in the NE Panhandle. We are still tracking overnight severe storms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the Southern counties until 3am. As we move towards Friday, we can expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Another round of severe storms look possible by late but this time it looks far more isolated and will favor the SE areas.