Harwell & Cook Orthodontics announce winner of Smiles for Teachers program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Harwell & Cook Orthodontics announced the winner of the Smiles for Teachers program on Friday, which awards a new smile to one lucky area teacher.
On Friday, May 24, the clinic announced that Candra Clary, a fifth grade science teacher at Oak Dale Elementary, was the winner of the Smiles for Teachers contest.
The community put in 8,420 votes and Clary was announced as the final recipient after receiving 2,153 votes.
As part of the terms of the contest, Clary will receive up to $5,000 worth of dental treatment.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.