Former Sunray police chief found guilty of double-homicide charges

SODUS, N.Y. (KFDA) - Former Sunray police chief Timothy Dean faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of the shooting of a couple in Sodus, New York.
Dean is accused of shooting 28-year-old Joshua Niles and 24-year-old Amber Washburn in front of a home in Sodus on October 22.
CBS news station WROC had crews in the courtroom today for the fifth and final day of the trial.
The jury deliberated for about five hours today before announcing a unanimous guilty verdict on all charges.
As the guilty verdicts were announced, family members in the courtroom wept while Dean remained motionless.
During the four previous days of the trial, the courtroom heard from investigators and a forensic biologist about the crime scene.
The jury also heard testimonies from Charlene Childers and Bron Bohlar, who have both entered guilty pleas related to the shooting.
Childers took a plea deal for manslaughter in the case, and Bohlar also entered a guilty plea for conspiracy.
