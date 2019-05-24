FIRST ALERT: Severe Storm Chances Linger

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -It was a very active severe weather day across the NE half of our area. We saw lots of large hail, severe winds and even several tornadoes some long track and quite large. We have even been tracking severe storms during the early Friday morning hours. Main threats so far have been large hail and severe winds. Storms will start to decrease as we approach Friday.
Looking towards Friday, we are expect another round of possible severe storms. However it is highly dependent on a nearby boundary. If the boundary passes through most of the area then severe chances will be much less. But if the boundary stalls and it may near the SE Panhandle then we may see a few severe storms. The SE corner is under a SLIGHT for the severe chances should it pan out. Main threats are large hail and damaging winds.
The threat for strong to severe storms will repeat daily as we head into the weekend.
Although we don’t expect severe weather area wide for several days straight, at least some part of our area will may be affected and the risk for severe weather is in place.
We have identified the set up as a First Alert situation, so we will be providing daily updates on which areas will most likely be affected along with specific impacts starting Thursday.
