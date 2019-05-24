Doppler Dave Recommends Planning For Storms In Your Weekend

We are in a very volatile weather pattern as we head into the Memorial Day Weekend. Storms have shifted into the SE part of the area today where a Tornado Watch is in effect until 9pm. Tomorrow will begin with partly cloudy skies and the weather will remain quiet through afternoon with highs in the low 80s. By evening, however, storms are expected to light up on the dryline in the western panhandle and then track east across most of the area during the evening hours, Severe weather conditions will be possible. We strongly recommend that everyone monitors developments and stays ready to change plans if storms threaten.