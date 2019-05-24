City of Amarillo extends deadline for Mural Grant Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is extending the application time for its Mural Grant Program, providing funds for artists to leave original artwork around the city.
Applications are now due by June 14.
In a news release, the city of Amarillo clarified that it was not commissioning artists to paint murals, but was providing a way for artists to create publicly-accessible murals with limited means.
“We are asking business or property owners to come to us with their own mural ideas and artists,” said Jason Boyett, the City of Amarillo’s Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board. “The city will then partner with that individual business by supplementing the cost through the grant.”
The program will provide up to 50 percent of the total cost of a mural to each approved artist.
An informational packet is available for interested artists by emailing a request of muralgrants@amarillo.gov.
