Brandon Smith awarded supervision of Warford Activity Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Brandon Smith will take the reins at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center after city officials named him the new supervisor of the facility.
Smith is an Amarillo native and alumnus of Palo Duro High School.
He also played basketball at Michigan and San Diego State Universities.
Smith said he’s ready to have a positive impact on the community served by the center.
“Having grown up in the community, I am passionate about the possibilities and the people,” he said. “My vision is for Warford to serve a vital role in the North Heights district.”
For more information, contact Amarillo Parks and Recreation’s Kristen Wolbach at (806) 378-6036.
She can also be reached by email.
Alternatively, contact Dave Henry with the City of Amarillo at (806) 378-5219.
