‘Anything helps’: Salvation Army thrift store in need of donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo is asking the community to help by donating to the non-profit’s thrift store.
If you have items to donate, the proceeds from this store will go back to help those in need in Amarillo.
“We’re in need of some good usable and sellable items like refrigerators, furniture, sofa, plates, bric-a-brac, which is knick-knacks,” said Walter Roa, Store Manager. “Anything that’s sellable we’re able to resell and help our community out with the shelter and everything else with it.”
As monetary donations and thrift store donations have dwindled, the Salvation Army says any donation, from something as small as a ball cap to something as big as a used car helps.
The proceeds from the store total a few thousand dollars each month.
“88 cents of every dollar that’s spent in here goes back into our shelter,” said Roa. “Anything helps at this point.”
One woman who comes to the Salvation Army’s thrift store at least three times a week to shop or donate believes those who do the same are helping do the most good.
“The Salvation Army is real important to our community in what they provide and do,” said Judith Burgess. “I see a lot of people coming in with vouchers needing help with different things. I see people coming in here to work. All in all, I think they give back to the community a lot.”
If you’d like to schedule a donation pick-up for free, you can call (806) 373-5544.
If you’d like to stop by to donate or shop, the thrift store is located at 1211 SE 27th Ave in Amarillo.
