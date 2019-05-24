Amarillo Education Association and NAACP support changing name of Lee Elementary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District voted to initiate the process of renaming Lee Elementary School under the board’s new “Naming Facilities” policy.
The NAACP and the Amarillo Education Association have both encouraged the name change of Lee Elementary.
“The character of Robert E. Lee is a bit misguided in our community because by 1950 it had nothing to do with Robert E. Lee and everything to do with white people trying to keep black children away from their children,” said Aaron Philips, the president of the Amarillo Education Association.
Lee Elementary is named after Robert E. Lee, who was known as a veteran war hero from the Civil War. According to the Amarillo Education Association, after naming the school Robert E. Lee in 1951, the school only educated white children.
“This school holds a lingering symbol of segregation and racism in our community. And it is important to let all children in our community know we are here to educate them and stand by them and be responsive to their needs and we can’t do that if we let any symbol of hate or oppression stand in our community even if it is from 70 years ago,” said Philips.
The NAACP says Robert E. Lee is a symbol of segregation and has suggested the name be changed to Park Hill Elementary.
“It is in the neighborhood that’s called Park Hill," said David McCoy Lovejoy, the vice president of the NAACP Amarillo Branch. "You have Puckett, you have Belmare, you have Bivins, you have Wolflin--that goes right along with the norm.”
However, some people in the community believe that trying to change the name of the school is like trying to change history.
“In this country that we live in today’s world, we are really divided. We find everything to separate us. This is one more thing that separates us, and it’s easier to just get rid of it and move on and bring us together,” said Lovejoy.
AISD says a list of potential names will be developed and presented to the board at a publicly called meeting.
