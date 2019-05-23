Wednesday night fire causes $80k of damage to Amarillo warehouse

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Wednesday overnight fire at a vacant Amarillo warehouse caused around $80,000 in damage, according to the Amarillo Fire Department.
An AFD news release said around 9:53 p.m., fire crews were called to the 200 block of South Pierce Street on a fire report.
When they arrived, crews said they found smoke and fire coming from the roof of an abandoned warehouse in the area.
Additional units were called to the scene, making it a second alarm blaze.
The eight AFD units were able to put the fire on the exterior of the warehouse out before entering the building to finish extinguishing the flames.
Although the warehouse is vacant, AFD said there was an “obvious presence” of transient people staying at the warehouse.
The fire is believed to have started on the exterior of the building, where those transients appeared to be staying.
However, the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.
AFD said multiple causes have not been ruled out in this case.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.