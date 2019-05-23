Twice in 2 days: Russian warplanes intercepted off coast of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - For the second time this week, U.S. warplanes intercepted Russian bombers and fighter jets off the coast of Alaska.
The latest incident happened Tuesday, military officials said, following Monday’s first encounter.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD, confirmed the second incident occurred when two Russian bombers accompanied by two Su-35 fighter jets entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, KTUU reported.
The planes were intercepted and routed by two NORAD F-22s inside the ADIZ. Officials stated the Russian operated planes left the ADIZ, but then returned again before leaving for good.
“This is the fourth and fifth intercepts this year and the second day in a row that Russian bombers have flown into the Alaskan ADIZ,” NORAD said.
Like Monday’s incident, the Russian aircraft moved in shy of actually entering sovereign airspace. “The Russian bombers and fighters remained in international airspace and at no time did the aircraft enter United States or Canadian sovereign airspace,” NORAD stated.
