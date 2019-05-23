Texas A&M initiative funds WT, AgriLife by $1 million for water engineering program

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M University System announced a Chancellor’s Research Initiative between West Texas A&M University and the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center which includes $1 million to assist in building a water engineering program for graduate students and the resources it needs.
The TAMU system created the Chancellor’s Research Initiative (CRI) to bring human resources together to secure the sustainability of the region through agricultural methords and efficient water irrigation.
This initiative between WTAMU and Texas A&M AgriLife will focus on building a new body of research to investigate the use of the Ogallala Aquifer as well as develop engineering systems for the depletion of those resources.
The CRI also includes $1 million for WT and Texas A&M AgriLife to leverage current water-optimized agriculture resources, and purchase laboratory and field equipment to build a water engineering program for graduate students, recruited scientists, research associates and engineers.
The initiative was announced on Thursday, May 23 in WT’s Legacy Hall.
“Texas A&M AgriLife and West Texas A&M University share common interests in addressing the needs of local stake holders through cutting-edge research and excellence in education,” said Dr. Patrick J. Stover, vice chancellor, dean of agriculture and life sciences at Texas A&M AgriLife and director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research. “We value the ability to partner with System universities to extend our reach, leverage existing expertise in natural-resource management and precision agriculture, and thus address the needs of all Texans.”
The water engineering team will be based in Canyon, starting with two nationally-prominent researchers with expertise in water engineering and water-optimized agriculture. The search for these two researchers will begin immediately.
