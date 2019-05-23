Phillips 66 donates $50,000 to support area first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Phillips 66 donated $50,000 today to The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle to support area first responders.
Phillips 66 hosts an annual golf tournament every year, donating the proceeds to The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.
On Thursday, over 140 golfers came out to play and contribute to the event.
The golfers’ entries along with generous sponsorships resulted in a $50,000 donation to The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle in order to support first responders in the area.
