Lawyers give closing arguments in former Sunray police chief trial

SODUS, N.Y. (KFDA) - The trial of former Sunray police chief Timothy Dean concluded today with closing arguments.
The fourth day of the trial began with the last witness, according to crews from CBS news station WROC who were in the courtroom.
Dr. Nadia Granger, who is the chief medical examiner for Monroe County in New York, discussed the gunshot wounds observed on the victims’ bodies.
Joshua Niles’ body had 10 gunshot wounds and Amber Washburn died from a single gunshot to the head.
After Dr. Granger’s testimony, the prosecution and defense rested their cases.
Defense Attorney Joseph Dameilo then asked the judge to dismiss the charges against Dean because the prosecution identified him as the shooter.
However, Assistant District Attorney Christine Callanan said all requirements of the prosecution have been met in that regard. The judge agreed and denied the motion to dismiss.
Dameilo then announced Dean would not testify and asked for dismissal again. The judge then denied the motion a second time.
During closing arguments, Dameilo told the jury the only people they have to believe are “a liar, a thief and a cheat,” referring to Charlene Childers and Bron Bohlar’s testimonies.
The jury will reconvene Friday morning when the jurors will begin deliberating.
