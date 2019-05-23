DPS trooper seizes nearly 400 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop Tuesday

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Nearly 400 pounds of marijuana is in custody of the Texas Department of Public Safety after a traffic stop in Carson County on Tuesday.
Around 6:10 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2015 Ford F-350 traveling south on US-287 near Amarillo.
DPS officials say a canine alerted to drugs on the vehicle before the trooper discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana hidden inside eight duffel bags in the bed of the pickup truck.
The driver, identified as 40-year-old John Donnelly, was arrested on charges of felony possession of marijuana.
He was booked into the Carson County Jail.
DPS officials say the drugs were bring transported from California to Houston.
