We are entering a very volatile weather period with all the necessary elements coming together to generate several rounds of intense and sometimes severe weather. Storms are expected to develop in waves this afternoon and tonight with the strongest cells producing damaging hail, strong winds, and even some flooding. A few storms could produce tornadoes. The activity may continue well into tonight. Everyone is advised to monitor developments and be ready to take action to stay safe.
Doppler Dave Keeps Us Posted As We Head Into A Stormy Period
Doppler Dave Is Tracking A Round Of Severe Weather