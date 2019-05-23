City of Cactus to build new aquatic center

CACTUS, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Cactus is saying goodbye to its nearly 30-year-old pool, and getting ready to build a new aquatic center.
For some Cactus residents, the closure of the city pool is bittersweet.
“Our parents would just drop us off out here with our friends and have pool parties,” said Public Works Director, Andy Garcia. “When our friends would have birthday parties, we would literally have them right here every year.”
Built in the late 1980′s, the pool now has infrastructure issues Garcia said aren’t feasible to fix.
So, city officials started saving for a new aquatic center.
“The current pool safely accommodates 50 to 60 people,” said City Manager Aldo Gallegos. “This new pool is going to have a lot more amenities. Splash pads, slides, family slides, diving board, rock climbing wall. Basically everything that everyone wants now. So that’s kind of what we’re hoping to bring to this new aquatic center. And the new aquatic center is going to hold 375 to about 400 swimmers.”
It’s also going to have a basketball goal, shallow play area, three-lane lap area and more.
The aquatic center is projected to cost $3.2 million, and was made possible through a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant of $500,000 as well as funds the city has saved over the years.
While residents have to say goodbye to the current pool, Gallegos said the location will provide new recreational opportunities.
“It’s going to be demolished the next few months, and our plans right now are to build sand volleyball courts on top of it,” he said. “So we’re going to repurpose the area.”
Gallegos hopes the aquatic center will attract more people to Cactus.
“It’s kind of a two piece expectation,” he said. “The first is to keep the kids that leave during the summer to go to the other pools, in the area. Because there’s just not the amenities they want like the splash pad. The other is to bring other people in. There’s going to be a pretty big size pool so hopefully we’re going to bring in a lot more people.”
A project that will be two years in the making, but hopefully, worth the wait.
“It’s just a bigger amenity for for the folks and the kids here,” said Garcia. “Not only just for Cactus, but the for the county.”
Construction on the aquatic center will begin in 2020 with the finished product expected in 2021.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.