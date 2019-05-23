BSA starts seven-week diabetes education program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - From getting active to getting motivated to managing your diet, the BSA Health System is giving those who want to know more about diabetes everything they need to live a healthy life.
“We have different speakers that will speak over different topics,” said Registered Licensed Dietician at BSA Mitsy Veloz. “Physical therapy to occupational therapy, pharmacists, just a nice mix of health providers to come and give more detail on how to manage diabetes."
The free seven-week program began teaching managing techniques last week at BSA’s Outpatient Therapy Services location.
“How to be active, staying active, how to make your diet work,” said Veloz. “Also medication safety, how to get motivated to manage your diabetes.”
An administrative clerk at BSA Outpatient Services Terry McCoy attends the program as she is pre-diabetic.
She said the information has been invaluable.
“Carbs are not the enemy. You can diet successfully and still be happy,” said McCoy. “You can eat what you want, just watch the portions. And you don’t have to be on a special diet that takes you away from your family, friends and restaurants.”
Those who attend are encouraged to bring a support person.
Or you can attend if you want to help someone you know who has diabetes.
“We have two diabetics in our family and two pre-diabetics,” said McCoy. “And so all the information that I can learn that is good information firsthand, I’m going to get.”
Type 2 diabetes is also on the rise among children, according to local experts.
“We’re getting more and more kids with type 2 diabetes every year in our practice, and often almost always, their parents have it or their grandparents have it as well,” said Assistant Professor of Pediatric Endocrinology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Alison Lunsford. “It’s definitely on the rise. It continues to be a problem and I think it will, as electronics and computers and iPads kind of invade.”
Diabetes can be linked to other health problems.
Veloz said treating it early and proactively is the key to living a much healthier life.
“So if we can prevent the onset of diabetes or help people to manage it, to slow the progression down, it actually will be preventative for everyone’s wellness,” she said."
The program is free every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at BSA Outpatient Therapy Services at 5111 Canyon Dr.
It’s not too late to register at the BSA Health System website or by calling (806) 212-2000.
