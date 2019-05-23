Amarillo police release identities of Thursday homicide victim, suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The identity of a man killed near Amarillo Boulevard and Monroe Street on Thursday morning has been released.
According to the Amarillo Police Department, an Amarillo police officer driving through the North Heights area of Amarillo heard shots around 3:22 a.m.
The officer was not able to locate the source of the shots, but received reports soon after of a shooting at the Legends After Hours Club on the 600 block of Amarillo Boulevard.
Police said Koelenzie Cameron Mills, a 31-year-old man, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
He died at the scene.
The APD Special Crimes Unit is seeking Anthony Laquin Price in connection with the homicide .
He is a 24-year-old black man, who is 5-foot-8 tall and weighs 145 pounds.
Anyone with information on Price’s location is asked to call the APD Special Crimes Unit at (806) 378-9468 or the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
