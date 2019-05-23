Amarillo police release identities of Thursday homicide victim, suspect

Amarillo police release identities of Thursday homicide victim, suspect
By Jacob Helker | May 23, 2019 at 8:30 AM CDT - Updated May 23 at 12:24 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The identity of a man killed near Amarillo Boulevard and Monroe Street on Thursday morning has been released.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, an Amarillo police officer driving through the North Heights area of Amarillo heard shots around 3:22 a.m.

The officer was not able to locate the source of the shots, but received reports soon after of a shooting at the Legends After Hours Club on the 600 block of Amarillo Boulevard.

Police said Koelenzie Cameron Mills, a 31-year-old man, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

The APD Special Crimes Unit is seeking Anthony Laquin Price in connection with the homicide .

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Anthony Price - Increased Reward Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, May 23, 2019

He is a 24-year-old black man, who is 5-foot-8 tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Price’s location is asked to call the APD Special Crimes Unit at (806) 378-9468 or the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.