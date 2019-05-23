APD asking for public’s help regarding suspicious death

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a suspicious death and is asking for the public’s help.
At 1:53 p.m. on Wednesday, police went to 3611 NE 17th in northeast Amarillo on a reported cardiac call.
When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Kenee Allynn Griffing’s body inside the residence.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
APD Special Crimes unit said they need to contact the residents of the home Griffing was found in to see if they have information regarding the circumstances of her death.
Anyone with information regarding the people who live at 3611 NE 17th is asked to call the Special Crimes at (806) 378-9468.
