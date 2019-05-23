AC seeking to make university degrees ‘accessible’ with WGU partnership

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Western Governors University Texas and Amarillo College are coming together to simplify the process for AC graduates to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
AC President Dr. Russell Lowrey-Hart and WGU Texas Chancellor Steven Johnson signed the agreement Thursday morning at the AC College Union Building.
WGU Texas is a non-profit online university with the stated mission of increasing access to higher education for people in Texas.
They offer more than 60 accredited undergraduate and graduate degree plans.
