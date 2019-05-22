Shamrock teacher turns herself in for improper relationship charges

SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - A Texas Ranger investigation led to a Shamrock teacher turning herself in on Tuesday on a charge of inappropriate behavior.
The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office asked the Texas Rangers to handle the case, according to Texas DPS spokeswoman Sergeant Cindy Barkley.
The case involves 24-year-old Nicole Guthrie.
Sgt. Barkley said the teacher turned herself in to the sheriff’s office after a judge issued an arrest warrant.
She faces a charge of being in an improper relationship between an educator and a student.
