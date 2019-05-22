Shamrock teacher turns herself in for improper relationship charges

By Kaitlin Johnson | May 22, 2019 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 8:45 PM

SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - A Texas Ranger investigation led to a Shamrock teacher turning herself in on Tuesday on a charge of inappropriate behavior.

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office asked the Texas Rangers to handle the case, according to Texas DPS spokeswoman Sergeant Cindy Barkley.

The case involves 24-year-old Nicole Guthrie.

Sgt. Barkley said the teacher turned herself in to the sheriff’s office after a judge issued an arrest warrant.

She faces a charge of being in an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

