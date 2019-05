It will be warmer in the 80′s today. skies will be dry and sunny with light winds. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Thursday through Monday will be first alert weather days. Strong to severe storms will be possible in the east on Thursday. Large hail and gusty winds will be the main threats. Strong to severe storms will be possible through the holiday weekend. We warm into the 80′s today and will stay in the 80′s through Monday.