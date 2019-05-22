The PARC fundraiser aims to connect attendees to homeless through walking

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center is providing the opportunity to walk or run in the footsteps of the homeless people it services on May 25.
The center’s “Sole4Soul” walk and run event will giving participants the chance to walk some of the same routes the homeless members of the center walk throughout their everyday life.
Four different routes are available to choose from, ranging from 1.3 miles to 4 miles.
Each person who registers will get a race pack, t-shirt and a pair of Sole4Soul socks.
Registration is available online.
The walk and run event will be at 8:00 a.m. at the PARC located at 413 SW 6th Avenue in Amarillo.
