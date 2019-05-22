Palo Duro Lake levels, tourism on the rise

SPEARMAN, Texas (KFDA) - The water level at Palo Duro Lake rose by 15 feet in just 24 hours and continues to rise with the help of the surrounding creeks.
Palo Duro Water District General Manager John Fisher said Horse Creek and Palo Duro Creek received rain in Hansford, Moore and Hutchinson counties on Monday that is still flowing directly into the lake.
"They received upwards of five and a half, to some areas, maybe in six inches of rain, he said. “And all the water hit our watershed and came right on through and put lots of water in our lake that we desperately needed.”
Three weeks ago, the lake was at a staggering nine feet.
Right now, the lake is at more than 35 feet and rising--- the highest it’s been since 2010.
“The lake came up several feet that year and brought us up to about 64 foot at that time,” said Fisher. “And since then we’ve been in pretty much a drought situation for the last nine to 10 years. And now that pattern seems to have broken and we’re starting to get the rains where we need them.”
The lake is already attracting more visitors as well as to the city of Spearman and surrounding towns.
“People will come in and I don’t recognize them and I’ll say, ‘Where are you from or what are you doing in town?’,” said owner of Lyric Cinema Gary Ellsworth. “And they will tell me that they are camping at our lake and they just decided to come up and go to the movies.”
“Grocery stores, gas stations to, you name it, restaurants,” said Fisher. “People start coming in and they like to come up here and get away and enjoy themselves. And the more water you have, it draws more people.”
Fisher said RV sites at the lake are completely booked for Memorial Day weekend.
He even expects people to bring boats out to the lake for the first time in years.
“With the new water coming in like it is, a lot of people are showing interest of coming out to go fishing or just come out and see the area,” said Fisher. “Driving through flat country, next thing you know, here you are dropping off in these canyons of just beautiful hills and countryside and the lake itself. People when they come here the first time, they usually come back again.”
