Owner of vandalized car arrested in TTU Final Four riots

“I’ve been reading everything, and to me it’s kind of funny now. That’s how I want to blow it off now, it was funny, oh well, get it over with. But, literally I was inside when everything was happening. My roommate, he was bartending at the time, he was the one who texted me, and told me your car is getting wrecked outside. By the time you go outside and see that, it’s nothing you can do. You just have to let it happen and wait for the cops to do a report.”