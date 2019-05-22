Locals provide disaster relief to migrants in Del Rio, Texas

“As we traveled down here, people asked ‘why were you going to Del Rio, there’s no disaster there,' but there is" he said. “If you look at the family situation, so those coming in here in their economics that they had, they have no money, they’ve got the clothes on their back. So they’re being processed into a country where they don’t speak our language so they’re having a hard time to communicate and they’ve got to make a life here. We’re just glad we could show the love of Christ down here through doing this.”