'I thought it was a joke’: Former Sunray officer testifies in N.Y. double homicide trial

SODUS, N.Y. (KFDA) - The trial of former Sunray police chief Timothy Dean continued today with the testimony from former Sunray officer Bron Bohlar.
In February, Bohlar entered a guilty plea saying he rented the car for Dean, which Dean drove to Sodus the day of the homicide.
CBS station WROC crews were in the courtroom today and said there were less people in court today than when Charlene Childers testified.
In court today, Bohlar discussed the plan to kill Joshua Niles. He said the original plan was to make it look like Niles died from a drug overdose and that Dean “was going to put a fentanyl patch on him.”
Bohlar also said that when Dean initially told him about the plan to kill Niles he thought it was a joke.
When the defense began questioning Bohlar, they questioned his credibility, bringing up his frequent changes in his employment as a law enforcement officer.
An investigator with the New York State Police, Gregory Schmidter, also testified today.
Schmidter mapped the locations of Dean and Childers’ cell phones.
On the day of the shooting, cell phone records show Dean’s phone went dark because the device was turned off. The device was not turned back on until the next day when Dean made a call to Childers.
However, the defense argued that there could be other reasons the phone was dark and that the phone could have been used by someone other than Dean.
When the court reconvened after a break, the judge announced the removal of a juror. There has not been an explanation for the removal at this time.
To wrap up day three of the trial, Colleen Murphy, who is a forensic biologist, took the stand. She discussed the analysis completed on a ski mask found at the scene of the shootings.
The testing did confirm that DNA on the ski mask is from Timothy Dean.
Dean has been charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of second degree murder. His wife, Charlene Childers, has entered a guilty plea to charges related to the shooting and is set to be sentenced in June.
The trial will continue Thursday afternoon.
