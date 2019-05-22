Ed Montana headlining Texas Air & Space Museum’s ‘Bar-B-Que & Boot Scootin’’

May 22, 2019 at 11:05 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 8:43 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dyer’s Bar-B-Que and Ed Montana are coming together to celebrate The Greatest Generation at the Texas Air & Space Museum’s “Bar-B-Que & Boot Scootin'” celebration on May 27.

Attendees can expect a viewing of the AZ CAR B-27J “Maid in the Shade” bomber, as well as the western swing stylings of Montana.

Tickets are available for $25 per person at Goodin’s Jewelry at 3701 Olsen Boulevard in Amarillo or online.

For more information, call (806) 374-2066.

