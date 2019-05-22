Doppler Dave And Team Are Preparing To Track Storms

Our beautiful weather today, unfortunately, appears to be a single day event as active weather returns tomorrow. As moisture from the Gulf streams in ahead of a strong upper low, storms will develop as early as tomorrow morning. Several rounds of storms are then expected tomorrow through tomorrow night and severe weather will be possible at times. We will shift into First Alert coverage mode to keep you safe as the storms begin. Be sure to closely follow our updates throughout the day and night tomorrow.
