City of Amarillo using digital data to build Parks and Recreation Master Plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has 86 parks and recreational facilities.
According to an asset management study commissioned by the city, that totals over 170,000 assets the Parks and Recreation Department must manage and maintain.
“For every park that we visit, we will start from one corner and then start capturing what an asset is,” said Colin Chung, President and Founder of Kayuga Solution. "An asset can be something as small as a trash can, to an irrigation controller to sports lighting, to picnic tables, a concrete path, a sidewalk.
Kayuga Solution is taking this information and turning it into digital data so the city can use it as a foundation as it works on a forward vision for its Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
“We want to hear from people. We want to hear what they do in parks, what they like to see in their parks,” said Michael Kashuba, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Amarillo. “With that feedback and also looking at the asset management plan and the condition, then we can really figure out a strategy of how do we make improvements strategically with the limited resources that we have.”
Part of the information collected shares what conditions these items are in.
For example, while concrete picnic tables were once seen as sturdy, the weather in Amarillo has affected their life span.
Each asset is graded on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the best and downgrading until 5, which means in need of immediate attention.
20% of these assets are at a 4 or 5 on the scale.
“We do have a big chunk that it’s in the condition 3 stage, almost 50% of it,” said Chung. “What that means is if we don’t react to it now, that’s going to turn into 4′s really quick.”
This digitization of infrastructure will allow the city to help address these concerns at city parks and recreations so residents can make the most of these facilities.
While Tuesday afternoon was simply preliminary findings to city council, a full study will be presented by the end of the summer.
