Bell’s V-280 Valor completes demonstration of low-speed agility flight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bell’s V-280 Valor has completed flight demonstrations of its low-speed agility key performance parameter.
This means the aircraft is one step closer in the contest for a contract with the U.S. Army.
The flight testing shows that Bell can engineer and build an aircraft that meets Army performance requirements.
According to the company’s website, this latest milestone proves that the V-280 Valor delivers first-rate handling for pilots during low-speed maneuvers without sacrificing speed, range or payload.
The aircraft provides a high level of agility that reduces the pilot’s workload while enhancing flight safety.
You can view the V-280 Valor’s low-speed agility flight testing below:
