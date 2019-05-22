Amarillo Parks and Recreation to offer Summer recreation, lunch programs

By Kaitlin Johnson | May 22, 2019 at 12:23 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 12:23 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation will offer a free Summer Recreation Program and a Summer Lunch Program.

From June 6 until August 7, trained recreational leaders will provide children ages five through 13 with activities in the parks.

Children ages one through 18 are invited to all the sites for a free lunch as well.

Below is a list of the Recreational Program Park Sites:

  • Avondale School Park
    • Monday through Friday
    • 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Lunch time at 12:15 p.m.
  • Benton Park
    • Monday through Friday
    • 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Lunch time at 12:00 p.m.
  • Bones Hooks Park
    • Not open for Recreation Program
    • Lunch time at 12:00 p.m.
  • East Park
    • Monday through Friday
    • 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Lunch time at 12:30 p.m.
  • Eastridge School Park
    • Monday through Friday
    • Not open for Recreation Program
    • Lunch time at 11:00 a.m.
  • El Alamo Park
    • Monday through Friday
    • 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Lunch time at 12:20 p.m.
  • Forest Hill School Park
    • Monday through Friday
    • 11:00 am.. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Lunch time at 11:00 a.m.
  • Gene Howe Park
    • Monday through Friday
    • 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Lunch time at 12:00 p.m.
  • Glenwood Park
    • Monday through Friday
    • 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Lunch time at 12:35 p.m.
  • Hamlet School Park
    • Monday through Friday
    • 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Lunch time at 11:15 a.m.
  • Margaret Wills Park
    • Monday through Friday
    • 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Lunch time at 11:20 a.m.
  • Memorial Park
    • Monday through Friday
    • 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Lunch time at 12:35 p.m.
  • Oakdale School Park
    • Not open for Recreation Program
    • Lunch time at 11:00 a.m.
  • San Jacinto Park
    • Monday through Friday
    • 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Lunch time at 12:00 p.m.
  • Southlawn Park
    • Monday through Friday
    • 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Lunch time at 12:50 p.m.
  • Sunrise School Park
    • Not open for Recreation Program
    • Lunch time at 11:00 a.m.
  • Will Rogers Park
    • Monday through Friday
    • 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • Lunch time at 12:15 p.m.

You can find information on registration here.

