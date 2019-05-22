Amarillo Parks and Recreation to offer Summer recreation, lunch programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation will offer a free Summer Recreation Program and a Summer Lunch Program.
From June 6 until August 7, trained recreational leaders will provide children ages five through 13 with activities in the parks.
Children ages one through 18 are invited to all the sites for a free lunch as well.
Below is a list of the Recreational Program Park Sites:
- Avondale School Park
- Monday through Friday
- 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Lunch time at 12:15 p.m.
- Benton Park
- Monday through Friday
- 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Lunch time at 12:00 p.m.
- Bones Hooks Park
- Not open for Recreation Program
- Lunch time at 12:00 p.m.
- East Park
- Monday through Friday
- 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Lunch time at 12:30 p.m.
- Eastridge School Park
- Monday through Friday
- Not open for Recreation Program
- Lunch time at 11:00 a.m.
- El Alamo Park
- Monday through Friday
- 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Lunch time at 12:20 p.m.
- Forest Hill School Park
- Monday through Friday
- 11:00 am.. until 5:00 p.m.
- Lunch time at 11:00 a.m.
- Gene Howe Park
- Monday through Friday
- 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Lunch time at 12:00 p.m.
- Glenwood Park
- Monday through Friday
- 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Lunch time at 12:35 p.m.
- Hamlet School Park
- Monday through Friday
- 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Lunch time at 11:15 a.m.
- Margaret Wills Park
- Monday through Friday
- 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Lunch time at 11:20 a.m.
- Memorial Park
- Monday through Friday
- 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Lunch time at 12:35 p.m.
- Oakdale School Park
- Not open for Recreation Program
- Lunch time at 11:00 a.m.
- San Jacinto Park
- Monday through Friday
- 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Lunch time at 12:00 p.m.
- Southlawn Park
- Monday through Friday
- 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Lunch time at 12:50 p.m.
- Sunrise School Park
- Not open for Recreation Program
- Lunch time at 11:00 a.m.
- Will Rogers Park
- Monday through Friday
- 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Lunch time at 12:15 p.m.
You can find information on registration here.
